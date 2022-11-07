Ep 181: Uncovering School World Order with John Klyczek | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author and professor, John Klyczek, to the show to discuss his book School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education. His book attempts to uncover the corruption in America’s school system, hoping to save education from fascistic privatization which is paving the way for a technocratic hegemony. His work expands upon Charlotte Thomson Iserbyt’s theory of the New World Order stratagem to overthrow democratically elected school boards with public-private partnerships between the federal government and globalist corporations. This conversation elucidates how Yale’s Secret Society, Skull & Bones along with other secret societies, various round table organizations, transnational corporations and NGOs, used Robber Barons’ stimulus-response psychological conditioning to institute a corporatist system of workforce training for a fascistically planned economy. The discussion takes many twists and turns delineating the role of the education system in socially engineering the masses for compliance and the dialectical role it serves to advance the technocratic agenda, which includes the ed-tech that is being used currently both to data mine and potentially program the youth.



John Klyczek has an M.A. in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over eight years. He is also the Director of Writing and Editing at Black Freighter Productions Books. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel, Brave New World. John is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education and is a regular contributor to multiple platforms. John has also made appearances on popular shows including Conspiracy Farm, Opperman Report, and Ickonic Alternative Media.



Episode Resources:





Brave New World by Aldous Huxley







America’s Secret Establishment: An Introduction to the Order of Skull & Bones by Antony Sutton







the deliberate dumbing down of america - A Chronological Paper Trail: A Chronological Paper Trail by Charlotte Iserbyt-Thomson





Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory School by John Taylor Gatto



Connect with John Klyczek:





Website: https://www.schoolworldorder.info/







Book: School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education





