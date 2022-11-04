Ep 180: The History of The Technocracy with Patrick Wood | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author and speaker, Patrick Wood, to the show to discuss what technocracy is as well as its history. He shares his insights on the invasive “own nothing and be happy” elitist philosophy and advises listeners on how to preserve cash transactions to avoid global digital takeover from the central banks.



Patrick Wood is a leading critical expert on Sustainable Development, Green Economy, Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda and historic Technocracy. He is the author of Technocracy Rising and co-author of Trilaterals Over Washington Volumes I and II. Wood remains a leading expert on the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale. An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical worldview and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.



Episode Resources:





Brave New World by Aldous Huxley





The Great Narrative (The Great Reset) by Klaus Schwab





Connect with Patrick:



Website: https://www.technocracy.news

https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org





Substack: Patrick Wood







Books: Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse of Global Transformation



Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order

Trilaterals Over Washington: Volumes I & II

Globalization and the Crucible of Global Banking



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe