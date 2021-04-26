Courtenay’s Substack

The Courtenay Turner Podcast
EP 18: Barak Lurie - Why Atheism Kills
EP 18: Barak Lurie - Why Atheism Kills

Courtenay Turner
Apr 26, 2021

Barak and Courtenay discuss the themes of his books Atheism Kills and Rise of the Sex Machines which are currently available on Amazon. 


Find Barak on YouTube 
https://youtu.be/5J-Ln_XYHNk 


His radio show:
https://omny.fm/shows/barak-lurie/


Www.BarakLaurie.com

