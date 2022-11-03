Ep 179: Finding Strength Through Adversity with C.J. Grace | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites 2x author, former BBC journalist, and breast cancer survivor, C.J. Grace to the show to discuss her newest book, My Wild Ride: How to Thrive After Breast Cancer and Infidelity. She opens her heart to listeners as she shares the story of her diagnosis, the betrayals of infidelity, and the strength she found through adversity (with a side of comic relief!). Her work reflects her undeniable strength and provides the same modalities of comfort and healing for others going through a similar situation. This conversation dives into all the fascinating corners of C.J. Grace’s life that you definitely don’t want to miss out on!

C.J. Grace started her career by attaining an honors degree in Economics before becoming a BBC staff journalist in the UK. Later, she went on to work for China Radio International in Beijing. After writing her first book, Adulterer’s Wife: How to Thrive Whether You Stay or Not landed her a seat as a Huffington Post contributor. Since then, she went on to write her second book, My Wild Ride: How to Thrive After Breast Cancer and Infidelity, which was released in October 2022.

