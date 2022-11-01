In this episode, Courtenay invites investigative journalist and author, George Webb, to the show. George has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. He is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow. This dynamic conversation touches on an array of topics including voting software linked to China, Elon Musk and the technocracy, banking cartels, the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, and elitist transhuman agendas. George reminds us that there will always be “less tragedy, more hope” when we optimize our power as the people by taking the time to investigate, share, and collaborate.
Episode Resources:
Carroll Quigley Books
Connect with George:
Amazon Library
Substack: George Webb
Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep 178: Less Tragedy, More Hope with George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
