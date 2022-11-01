Ep 178: Less Tragedy, More Hope with George Webb | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites investigative journalist and author, George Webb, to the show. George has written 10 bestselling books on Amazon including Awan Minutes Past Midnight, Blackberries Matter, Let’s Call Him McDuff, Rock Island Virus, and Corona 9/11. He is also host of the Youtube show called Biden’s Blackberry Roadshow. This dynamic conversation touches on an array of topics including voting software linked to China, Elon Musk and the technocracy, banking cartels, the Hunter Biden laptop controversy, and elitist transhuman agendas. George reminds us that there will always be “less tragedy, more hope” when we optimize our power as the people by taking the time to investigate, share, and collaborate.



Episode Resources:

Carroll Quigley Books



Connect with George:



Amazon Library





Substack: George Webb







Twitter: @RealGeorgeWebb1





—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner

—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe