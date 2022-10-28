Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 177: CBDC, Petro- Dollar/ US dollar collapse W/ Clay Clark | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay Turner
Oct 28, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites Clay Clark back to the show to discuss the trajectory of America’s economic crash. As the global economy steps away from the petrodollar and into a gold-backed digital currency, America will rapidly become impoverished. Clay shares resources and tips to help you begin preparing now and get ahead of the curve.

Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

