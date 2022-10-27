Ep 176: Predictive Programming & Demonic Symbolism with Gillyan Stone

In this episode, Courtenay invites investigative journalist and host of the Paranoid Podcast, Gillyan Stone, to the show. Gillyan shares her story of losing everything when she was canceled which led her into a deep depression where she found her strength in God. She has since been dedicated to spreading the message of Biblical truth and exposing the deep darkness of the world. In this conversation she explains base, core, and predictive programming, demonic symbolism, and the origins of the illuminati. Her message will empower you to find your own strength in radical faith and use it to hold hope in the face of evil.



