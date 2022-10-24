Ep 175: Great Reset & Struggle for Liberty w/Dr. Michael Rectenwald | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Michael Rectenwald to the show to discuss his newest book The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty: Unraveling the Global Agenda and woke capitalism. Having written 12 books on the subject, Dr. Rectenwald shares his extensive research on elitist agendas, the history of the World Economic Forum, and the dangers of digital identities and a cashless society. He connects the dots progressing from scientific naturalism to aspiring transhumanism and thoughts on the future.



Dr. Rectenwald was a professor of Liberal Studies and Global Liberal Studies at NYU from 2008-2019. He also taught at Duke University, North Carolina Central University, Carnegie Mellon University, and Case Western Reserve University. He holds a Ph.D. in Literary and Cultural Studies from Carnegie Mellon University, a Master’s in English Literature from Case Western Reserve University, and a B.A. in English Literature from the University of Pittsburgh. Dr. Rectenwald has appeared on major network political talk shows including Tucker Carlson Tonight, Fox & Friends, Varney & Company, The Glenn Beck Show and others. As a former Marxist, Dr. Rectenwald is a champion of liberty and opposes all forms of totalitarianism and political authoritarianism, including socialism-communism, “social justice”, fascism, political correctness, and “woke” ideology.



