Ep 174: Reviving The Socratic Method with Adam Sandel | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Oct 21, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites Adam Sandel to the show. Adam is a philosopher, award-winning teacher, 2x author, and holder of the Guinness World Record for Most Pull-Ups in One Minute. He has taught at Harvard University and is an Assistant District Attorney in Brooklyn, New York. This conversation highlights many philosophical takes when it comes to finding a sense of self, purpose, friendships, and strengths as well as the importance of clarifying opinions through the Socratic Method.

