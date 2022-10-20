Ep 173: How To Access Higher Intelligence Through Quantum Hypnosis with Sarah Jane Smith

In this episode, Courtenay invites Quantum Healing Hypnotherapist, Sarah Jane Smith, to the show to discuss her practice and the inspiration behind it. Quantum Hypnosis is designed to access the higher self and unlock the subconscious mind. This technique involves putting a client into a deep, natural trance similar to the one we experience before we awaken or right before we fall asleep. This method allows access to past life experiences as well as an unlimited source of knowledge. Sarah shares fascinating cases she’s encountered during her practice as well as how current affairs are intertwined. You’ll be wowed by Sarah’s mystical insights and expansion of the human mind as we know it!



Sarah is a qualified Quantum Healing Hypnotherapist and has qualifications with two different bodies — Beyond Quantum Healing and Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Especially over the last 4 years, she has evolved the techniques to a new QuantumHypno level and found a way that works both online and in person. Sarah has worked with Doctors, Surgeons, Olympic Medallists, Public Figures, Inventors of Technology, Former Military, Royal Marine Commandos, Royal Protection, Actors and Authors using this technique.



