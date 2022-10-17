Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 172: What Your Eyes Say About Your Health with Nichole Hosein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 172: What Your Eyes Say About Your Health with Nichole Hosein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Oct 17, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites iridologist and sclerologist, Nichole Hosein, to the show. Nichole is a former French and Special Education teacher turned holistic health practitioner. When her son was vaccine injured a few years ago, she became passionate about finding ways to help him heal which also led her to a new career path. In this conversation, Nichole shares what your eyes reveal about your health, the miraculous results she’s seen from iridology, how to detect and detox from parasites, her decision to homeschool, and thoughts on today’s education system.

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

