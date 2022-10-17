Ep 172: What Your Eyes Say About Your Health with Nichole Hosein | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites iridologist and sclerologist, Nichole Hosein, to the show. Nichole is a former French and Special Education teacher turned holistic health practitioner. When her son was vaccine injured a few years ago, she became passionate about finding ways to help him heal which also led her to a new career path. In this conversation, Nichole shares what your eyes reveal about your health, the miraculous results she’s seen from iridology, how to detect and detox from parasites, her decision to homeschool, and thoughts on today’s education system.



