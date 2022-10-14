In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Kyle Matovcik back to the show. Abiding by the Declaration of Independence, Kyle empowers others to become ‘happy warriors’ who fight for their right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” In this conversation, he talks about the benefits he’s found following a carnivore diet and the war that seems to be waged against quality food sources during inflation...and better yet, poses the question “is it planned?” They go on to discuss Chinese foreign policy pawns as well as “media darling” political figures and the deception that could be at play to mask further intrusion on America’s freedoms. These juicy takes will leave you with much to ponder!
Episode Resources:
https://antiwar.com/
Sacred Cow: The Case for (Better) Meat: Why Well-Raised Meat Is Good for You and Good for the Planet by Diana Rodgers & Robb Wolf
Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari
Liberty Weekly?
Dr. Gabrielle Lyon
Connect with Kyle:
Twitter:
Facebook:
Podcast: In Liberty & Health
YouTube: In Liberty & Health
Band: A Common Crown
Ep 171: Inflation: The War On Quality Food Sources with Kyle Matovcik | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
