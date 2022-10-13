Ep 170: Unpacking Germ Theory with Dr. Andrew Kaufman | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Andrew Kaufman to the show to unpack the concept of germ theory and modern-day medicine. He brings to the surface many pressing questions by asking questions. Let us ask you, is what you currently believe about germs and viruses derived from facts or opinions? Not so surprisingly, many of us have been taught preconceived notions about these topics as fact and conditioned to accept them as truth. With the pandemic, this conditioning has been put under a microscope and finally questioned. The discoveries? Mind-blowing! Tune into this episode to find out more.



Andrew Kaufman, M.D. is a public speaker, researcher, natural healing practitioner, business and homeschooling consultant, inventor, and C-19 whistleblower. He has a B.S. from M.I.T in Molecular Biology and completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina. He spent many years in the medical field and practiced as a forensic psychiatrist and expert witness. When he learned that many of the modern medical practices were harming people and not helping them, he gave up his lucrative medical career and began researching and understanding the relationship between the body, mind, and spirit and how to use nature to heal your own body and become your own Health Authority.



Episode Resources:

Nancy Turner Banks, M.D.



Website: https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/









