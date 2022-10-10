Ep 169: Analysis of Democide w/Ed Dowd | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites author of the new book “Cause Unknown”: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022, Ed Dowd, to the show. Ed worked on Wall Street most of his career and used his financial analytic techniques to predict the outcome of the C-19 jab effects. After collecting evidence from insurance agencies, funeral homes, and government databases, it turns out his predictions were accurate and astounding! In this conversation, he reveals his findings including the increased rate of death (which includes an alarming 61,000 millennial deaths in one year!), the informed speculation of the agenda at hand, and what’s to come with the global economic collapse. He also shares the best ways to shift your priorities, reclaim your health, and take local action to overcome the bait of fear and be in service to others.



Edward Dowd is currently a Founding Partner of Phinance Technologies, a global macro alternative investment firm, as well as new author. In his early career he worked on Wall Street spanning both credit markets and equity markets. Some of the firms he worked for include HSBS, Donaldson Lufkin & Jenrette and Independence Investments. Most notably, he worked at Blackrock as a portfolio manager, where he managed a $14 billion Growth equity portfolio for ten years. After BlackRock, he founded OceanSquare Asset Management.



