Ep 167: Faith & Free Will across 50 states w/Ohio Brett | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites motivational speaker Ohio Brett to the show. Ohio Brett has spoken in almost all 50 states in under a year! His message is one of faith, encouragement, and inspiration, especially for youth. In this conversation, he shares how to reclaim our freedom from the evil in this world with peaceful protesting and positive activism. Listen in to learn more about Ohio Brett’s work with The Christian Revolution and how you can get involved!



Connect with Ohio Brett:



Website: https://thechristianrevolution.net/



https://ohiobrett.com/



—————————————————



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!



—————————————————



Follow & Connect with Courtenay:



https://www.courtenayturner.com



TruthSocial:



https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



Read some of her articles:



https://www.truthmatters.biz



—————————————————



Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!



https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner







Tickets to see Courtenay Turner perform:



https://courtenay-turner.ticketleap.com/an-evening-of-aerial-dance-inspiration--education/—————————————————



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe