Ep 167: Faith & Free Will across 50 states w/Ohio Brett | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Oct 06, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites motivational speaker Ohio Brett to the show. Ohio Brett has spoken in almost all 50 states in under a year! His message is one of faith, encouragement, and inspiration, especially for youth. In this conversation, he shares how to reclaim our freedom from the evil in this world with peaceful protesting and positive activism. Listen in to learn more about Ohio Brett’s work with The Christian Revolution and how you can get involved!

Discussion about this episode

