In this episode, Courtenay invites PR strategist, publisher of Self-Mastery Magazine, and YouTube host of Positive Impact TV, Julia Vitality, to the show to discuss the benefits of optimizing your passion with PR. If you have a powerful message to share with the world but are wondering where to start, how to expand your reach, where to find your aligned audience, and how to outsource without overextending, then this episode is a must-listen! Julia shares her exceptional expertise on how to authentically curate an audience through inspired action that will skyrocket exposure!
Episode Resources:
Dr. Joe Dispenza
The Secret by Rhonda Byrne
Connect with Julia:
Website: DigitalPR.works
Instagram: @positiveimpact.tv
YouTube: Positive Impact TV
Magazine Directory: Self Mastery Magazine
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep 166: The Art of Self-Mastery in Life & Entrepreneurship w/ Julia Vitality | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
