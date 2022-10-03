Ep 166: The Art of Self-Mastery in Life & Entrepreneurship w/ Julia Vitality | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites PR strategist, publisher of Self-Mastery Magazine, and YouTube host of Positive Impact TV, Julia Vitality, to the show to discuss the benefits of optimizing your passion with PR. If you have a powerful message to share with the world but are wondering where to start, how to expand your reach, where to find your aligned audience, and how to outsource without overextending, then this episode is a must-listen! Julia shares her exceptional expertise on how to authentically curate an audience through inspired action that will skyrocket exposure!



Episode Resources:



Dr. Joe Dispenza





The Secret by Rhonda Byrne







Connect with Julia:





Website: DigitalPR.works







Instagram: @positiveimpact.tv







YouTube: Positive Impact TV







Magazine Directory: Self Mastery Magazine









—————————————————



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!



—————————————————



Follow & Connect with Courtenay:



https://www.courtenayturner.com



TruthSocial:



https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



Read some of her articles:



https://www.truthmatters.biz



—————————————————



Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!



https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner







Tickets to see Courtenay Turner perform:



https://courtenay-turner.ticketleap.com/an-evening-of-aerial-dance-inspiration--education/—————————————————



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe