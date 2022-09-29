Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 164: Reclaim Freedom of Thought w/ Jason Christoff | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Sep 29, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites freedom from self-sabotage coach, Jason Christoff, to the show to discuss the mechanisms of mind control. He shares the two main components at play — the conscious and subconscious mind— and how various stimulants can trigger each one and diminish our ability to make quality decisions. And it doesn’t stop there, he shares surprising stimulants that may be compromising your health and freedom of thought, as well as the dark forces backing it. More importantly, what you can do today to take your power back! 

Jason Christoff has developed a worldwide reputation as a self-sabotage coach who makes complex issues easy to understand for his clients. Jason discovered very early in his career, after managing one of Canada’s most successful weight loss clinics, that health and self-sabotage were inherently connected. Jason has appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows and has written over 1300 articles regarding his highly effective methods for overcoming self-sabotage, losing weight and how to rise up to your full potential. He believes that not only can we save ourselves with effective coaching, we can also save our children, our most important relationships and our communities.
Episode Resources:

CHEK Institute: https://chekinstitute.com/ 


Caffeine Blues by Stephen Cherniske MS



How To Eat, Move, and Be Healthy! by Paul Chek



The Noble Lie by Gary Greenberg



Connect with Jason:


Website: https://courses.jchristoff.com/ 




Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

