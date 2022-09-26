Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 163: Has Dialectic-Politics Vanquished Critical Thinking? W/ Peter Duke
In this episode, Courtenay invites award-winning creative director, technical innovator, photographer, and founder of The Duke Report, Peter Duke, to the show to discuss dialectic politics. In doing so, Peter shares the belief that this is no longer an issue that can be solved through elections as much as it is a power struggle with global elitists. He talks about his experiences being a controversial photographer, as well as the hypnotic and manipulative influence photography (and all media) has over the masses. Which poses the ever important question we all want to know right now – is critical thinking a thing of the past? And if so, why? Tune in to find out!


Episode Resources:

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert Pirsig 

Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/pristine-inner-experience/201110/not-everyone-conducts-inner-speech


Connect with Peter Duke:

The Duke Report: https://thedukereport.com 

Photography Website: https://www.peterdukephoto.com

Instagram: @peterdukephoto

Email: peter@dukemedia.com 

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

