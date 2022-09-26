Ep 163: Has Dialectic-Politics Vanquished Critical Thinking? W/ Peter Duke

In this episode, Courtenay invites award-winning creative director, technical innovator, photographer, and founder of The Duke Report, Peter Duke, to the show to discuss dialectic politics. In doing so, Peter shares the belief that this is no longer an issue that can be solved through elections as much as it is a power struggle with global elitists. He talks about his experiences being a controversial photographer, as well as the hypnotic and manipulative influence photography (and all media) has over the masses. Which poses the ever important question we all want to know right now – is critical thinking a thing of the past? And if so, why? Tune in to find out!
Episode Resources:
Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance by Robert Pirsig
Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/pristine-inner-experience/201110/not-everyone-conducts-inner-speech
Connect with Peter Duke:
The Duke Report: https://thedukereport.com
Photography Website: https://www.peterdukephoto.com
Instagram: @peterdukephoto
Email: peter@dukemedia.com
