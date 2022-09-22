Ep 161: Mental Illness Myths w/ Dr. Dathan Paterno | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Dathan Paterno to the show. As a licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Paterno shares a viewpoint unique from the others with the belief that mental illness is a result of childhood traumas as opposed to a born chemical imbalance of the brain. In this conversation, Dr. Paterno shares his holistic approach to treating traditional mental illness diagnoses, the different degrees of trauma, and how it all plays into today’s agendas surrounding transgender, transhuman, narcissism, modern-day feminism, and the New Age movement.



Dr. Paterno is the founder and clinical director of Park Ridge Psychological Services and author of Desperately Seeking Parents. He received his Doctor of Psychology at the Illinois School of Professional Psychology, Chicago and completed his doctoral internship at The Arlington Center for Attention Deficit Disorders in Arlington Heights, IL. Dr. Paterno was a staff counselor at Lutheran General Hospital for several years on the Child and Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatry unit, performing individual, milieu, psychoeducational, and group therapies. He also developed a journaling therapy, resulting in The Take-Home Therapist. In addition, he worked at Laureate Day School in Niles, IL and Pine Rest Christian Hospital in Grand Rapids, MI, after completing his B.A. at Calvin College.



