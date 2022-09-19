Ep 160: Finding Community & Freedom Through Permaculture with Jim Gale | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites CEO of Food Forest Abundance, Jim Gale, to the show. There’s nothing more empowering during this time than being independent of Big Pharma, Big Food, and the government. Which is why your food supply is no exception in the equation to freedom! At Food Forest Abundance, Jim is on a mission to help people grow their own food and as a result source a more free, healthy, and abundant society for generations to come. If you’ve been wondering how to do this but don’t know where to start, Jim shares the steps to begin taking in this conversation.



Episode Resources:





Think & Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill







Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars by Anonymous



Emotional Intelligence by Daniel Goleman



https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606







Connect with Jim:





Website: https://foodforestabundance.com/











—————————————————



Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!



—————————————————



Follow & Connect with Courtenay:



https://www.courtenayturner.com



TruthSocial:



https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner



Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link



Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity



Read some of her articles:



https://www.truthmatters.biz



—————————————————



Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!



https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner







Tickets to see Courtenay Turner perform:



https://courtenay-turner.ticketleap.com/an-evening-of-aerial-dance-inspiration--education/—————————————————



©2022 All Rights Reserved

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe