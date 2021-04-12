EP 16: Karen Siegemund- Part 2 with an American freedom fighter! | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Karen Siegemund is the president of American freedom alliance. In this episode her and Courtenay discuss the many ills that plague America and western civilization today and discuss the possibility for hope!





https://americanfreedomalliance.org/karen-siegemund/











Audio provided by: Audio Jungle



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe