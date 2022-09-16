Ep 159: The Two Party Illusion & Gateway For Change with Ryan Cristian and Scott Armstrong| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Scott Armstrong and Ryan Cristian to the show where they discuss modern-day politics and the two party illusion. What was once a distinguished Republican and Democratic party has since become a blurred web of agendas and controlled opposition. Therefore it’s concluded that the gateway to real change won’t come from a federal level, rather through local, grassroots politics. This conversation inspires the transcendence of victimhood to encourage personal sovereignty and foundational constitutional rights.





