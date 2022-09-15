Ep 158: Adjudicating information vs. sources w/ Dr. Lee Merritt | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes the “medical rebel” Dr. Lee Merritt back to the show for a compelling conversion surrounding the recent jab research revealed by Poornima Wagh and her immersion in terrain theory. Her discoveries included some shocking analysis of the current injections and claims regarding virology and pathology. To no surprise, these revelations have provoked mass controversy which has led to scrutiny of Wagh’s credentials. Courtenay and Dr. Lee Merritt share their own insights surrounding this particular discussion as well as thoughts on controlled opposition, the scientific method, journalistic integrity and the heart of the matter to further investigate the intentions and potential results of the jabs ( called “vaccines”).





Dr. Lee Merritt graduated from the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in New York. She went on to complete Orthopedic Surgery Residency in the U.S. Navy and served 9 years as a Navy physician and surgeon. Dr. Lee Merritt has been in the private practice of Orthopedic and Spinal Surgery since 1995 and in that time has served on the Board of the Arizona Medical Association and president of the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons.





Episode Resources:



The Invisible Rainbow: A History of Electricity and Life by Arthur Firstenberg



Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars by Anonymous



https://apsonline.org/







