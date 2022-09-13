Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack

Courtenay’s Substack
The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Ep 157: Finding A Deeper Purpose with Ricky Varandas | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
0:00
-1:57:58

Ep 157: Finding A Deeper Purpose with Ricky Varandas | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

Courtenay Turner's avatar
Courtenay Turner
Sep 13, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of The Ripple Effect Podcast, Ricky Varandas, back to the show. Whether it comes to political activism, pushing yourself in the gym, or applying for that next promotion, it all brings one main aspect into the spotlight: a deeper sense of purpose. Courtenay and Ricky take listeners through a diverse range of topics that centralize around the question, “what are you chasing and why?” Tune in to discover your own intrinsic motivators and how to find more fulfillment in your goals + achievements.

Connect with Ricky:


Website: https://rickyvarandas.com/ 



Twitter: @RvTheory6



Instagram: @rvtheory6



—————————————————

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

—————————————————

Follow & Connect with Courtenay:

https://www.courtenayturner.com

TruthSocial:

https://truthsocial.com/@CourtenayTurner

Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link

Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity

Read some of her articles:

https://www.truthmatters.biz

—————————————————

Listen to &/or watch the podcast here!

https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner



Tickets to see Courtenay Turner perform:

https://courtenay-turner.ticketleap.com/an-evening-of-aerial-dance-inspiration--education/—————————————————

©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Courtenay Turner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture