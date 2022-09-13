Ep 157: Finding A Deeper Purpose with Ricky Varandas | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of The Ripple Effect Podcast, Ricky Varandas, back to the show. Whether it comes to political activism, pushing yourself in the gym, or applying for that next promotion, it all brings one main aspect into the spotlight: a deeper sense of purpose. Courtenay and Ricky take listeners through a diverse range of topics that centralize around the question, “what are you chasing and why?” Tune in to discover your own intrinsic motivators and how to find more fulfillment in your goals + achievements.



