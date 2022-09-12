Ep 156: Exposing Satanic Ritual Abuse with Sam Dorman | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Fox News reporter, investigative journalist, and writer Sam Dorman to the show to discuss his discoveries on Satanic Ritual abuse. Unfortunately the mainstream has hidden this disturbing abuse for far too long by claiming it as a “conspiracy.” Through cognitive infiltration tactics and double-speak, they’ve been successful at masking its power. However, as Sam tells us, these cultist agendas are very much alive and are forever harming its victims, most of which are children. This conversation breaks the silence by sharing how to identify victims, what active evidence has been found, exposing public figures who are known participants, and bringing overall awareness to a very sensitive subject in a hope to bring forth healing.



