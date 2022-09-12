Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 156: Exposing Satanic Ritual Abuse with Sam Dorman | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Courtenay Turner
Sep 12, 2022

In this episode, Courtenay invites Fox News reporter, investigative journalist, and writer Sam Dorman to the show to discuss his discoveries on Satanic Ritual abuse. Unfortunately the mainstream has hidden this disturbing abuse for far too long by claiming it as a “conspiracy.” Through cognitive infiltration tactics and double-speak, they’ve been successful at masking its power. However, as Sam tells us, these cultist agendas are very much alive and are forever harming its victims, most of which are children. This conversation breaks the silence by sharing how to identify victims, what active evidence has been found, exposing public figures who are known participants, and bringing overall awareness to a very sensitive subject in a hope to bring forth healing.

Episode Resources:

Conspiracy of Silence documentary


Snatched From the Flames by Nathan Reynolds



Connect with Sam:


Twitter: @DormanInDC


Fox News Articles


Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching! 

