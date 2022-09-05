Ep. 154 Make Yourself Happy w/Ari David | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites, writer, producer, media consultant and podcast host, Ari David, to the show. During what appears to be one of the darkest, most horrific wars against humanity that many of us have witnessed, it's challenging to keep our hopes high and expect a positive outcome. This refreshing conversation will instantly shift your perspective with Ari’s wit, historical & Biblical scholarship, faith in both G-d & humanity. Ari tells us why despite the clown world events it’s all going to be OK!!



Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley





