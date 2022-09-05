In this episode, Courtenay invites, writer, producer, media consultant and podcast host, Ari David, to the show. During what appears to be one of the darkest, most horrific wars against humanity that many of us have witnessed, it's challenging to keep our hopes high and expect a positive outcome. This refreshing conversation will instantly shift your perspective with Ari’s wit, historical & Biblical scholarship, faith in both G-d & humanity. Ari tells us why despite the clown world events it’s all going to be OK!!
Episode Resources:
Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley
Connect with Ari:
Podcast: Ari David Show
Host of the “Real Fake Show”
TruthSocial: @AriDavidUSA
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Ep. 154 Make Yourself Happy w/Ari David | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
