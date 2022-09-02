In this episode, Courtenay invites Jack McInerney to the show to answer all pressing questions regarding Cryptocurrency and to give the background of his own coin, Hindu Renewal. If you’ve been skeptical about the safeguard of crypto or wondering how to get started (or if it’s even worth it), then this episode is for you! There’s so many intricacies to this system of trade designed by the people for the people that Jack explains in depth.
Connect with Jack:
Website: https://hindurenewal.com/
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
Ep 153: What You Should Know About Cryptocurrency with Jack McInerney | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
