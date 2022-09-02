Ep 153: What You Should Know About Cryptocurrency with Jack McInerney | The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites Jack McInerney to the show to answer all pressing questions regarding Cryptocurrency and to give the background of his own coin, Hindu Renewal. If you’ve been skeptical about the safeguard of crypto or wondering how to get started (or if it’s even worth it), then this episode is for you! There’s so many intricacies to this system of trade designed by the people for the people that Jack explains in depth.



Connect with Jack:





Website: https://hindurenewal.com/









