Ep 152: When Will We Do Something About Vaccine Injuries? With Dr. Judy Mikovits| The Courtenay Turner Podcast

In this episode, Courtenay invites virologist Dr. Judy Mikovits to the show. Dr. Judy is well-known for a controversial video posted during the pandemic that put Dr. Facui and others under the spotlight and subsequently went viral across social media. Her efforts to exercise free speech have caused her to endure much persecution as a result. Despite the dark forces that have attempted to silence her, she has courageously persisted and continues to share her story and the facts behind her extensive research. This conversation will take you through her discoveries and expose the harms of mask mandates as well as some of the greatest crimes against humanity found within decades of injected poisons labeled as “vaccines”.



Dr Mikovits earned a BA in Chemistry from University of Virginia in 1980 and a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University in 1992. In her 40-year quest to understand the causes, prevent and treat chronic diseases, she has co-authored seminal papers culminating at least a decade of research in each of four fields: immunology, natural products chemistry, epigenetics, and HIV/AIDs drug development. Her heart and passion is to focus on natural products chemistry and plant based drug therapies. She is also a New York Times Best selling author of the books, Plague of Corruption, The Case Against the Masks and Ending Plague.

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research.

