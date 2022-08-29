Ep 151: Biden’s Digital Dictatorship with Clay Clark

In this episode, Courtenay invites Clay Clark back to the show to discuss Biden’s latest executive order 14067 that will be put into effect December 13, 2022. What does this mean for Americans? A social credit scoring system, tyrannical ownership of your bank accounts, and complete loss of privacy. This episode exposes all the dark truths behind this executive order!



Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the organizer, emceed and host of the General Flynn ReAwaken America Tour, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Throughout his career he has been featured in Fast Company, Bloomberg, Forbes, Entrepreneur Magazine, PandoDaily, and numerous other publications. He’s been the speaker and consultant of choice for top brands throughout the country



Executive Order 14067

Covid-19: The Great Reset by Klaus Schwab



