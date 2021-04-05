Amanda & Courtenay discuss what it’s like to be a conservative in Hollywood and the current sociopolitical & sociocultural zeitgeist of the country. Amanda head is a pop-star turned political media star! Follow her at Thehollywoodconservative.us & find her on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram https://www.facebook.com/TheHollywoodConservative
EP: 15 Amanda Head Hollywood Conservative | The Courtenay Turner Podcast
Apr 05, 2021
