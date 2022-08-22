Ep 148: A Deep Dive Into the Cabal Agenda + Secret Society’s Origins with Justin Deschamps

In this episode, Courtenay invites writer, producer, and host of Vigilant News, Justin Deschamps, to the show. Justin shares the three pillars of psychology, law, and philosophy to discern the origins of the Illuminati, the Cabal Agenda, and generate a prediction of what’s to come next. This episode shines a light of reason onto the darkness of corruption in order to find an underlying motive and hopeful solution.



Episode Resources:

Healing the Child Within by Charles Whitfield M.D.- https://www.amazon.com/Healing-Child-Within-Discovery-Dysfunctional/dp/0932194400/ref=sr_1_1_nodl?crid=1QNW6B0EN235R&keywords=healing+the+child+within&qid=1660518892&sprefix=healing+the+child+,aps,126&sr=8-1&dplnkId=ac664180-25cb-4846-a784-8e3c41191339

To Eliminate The Opiate: Volume 1 https://www.amazon.com/Eliminate-Opiate-Vol-1/dp/1717749518/ref=sr_1_1_nodl?crid=1B6MFRWS8886A&keywords=to+eliminate+the+opiate&qid=1660518948&sprefix=to+eliminat,aps,77&sr=8-1&dplnkId=138285c7-6d63-4962-bfa0-ed0630cbae66, Volume 2 https://www.amazon.com/Eliminate-Opiate-Vol-2/dp/1717840922/ref=sr_1_2_nodl?crid=1B6MFRWS8886A&keywords=to+eliminate+the+opiate&qid=1660518990&sprefix=to+eliminat,aps,77&sr=8-2&dplnkId=135d65b5-c9c1-4276-bc55-080c02759d8c by Rab Marvin S. Antelman

Tragedy & Hope by Carroll Quigley https://www.amazon.com/Tragedy-Hope-History-World-Time/dp/094500110X/ref=sr_1_1_sspa_nodl?crid=36YFUNUP0RNX6&keywords=carol+quigley+tragedy+and+hope&qid=1660519074&sprefix=carol+qui,aps,81&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&dplnkId=7f73422b-b2b3-48ac-aa5f-e40b4f17c2a8



Connect with Justin:



Websites:

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/

https://vigilant.news/



Watch Into The Storm: https://rise.tv/category/242

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe