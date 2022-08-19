Ep 147: Shifting Perspective with The Urban Amish

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of the Urban Amish Show, Patrick Miller, to the show. He shares an enlightening story of emerging from an Amish community into the urban world. With a strong sense of family values, Patrick sheds light on his own personal transformation and overcoming shame by finding peace within pain. This conversation highlights the power of meeting fear with love, finding redemption in your own past, and shifting perspective to receive the beautiful gifts in life’s lessons.



12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan B. Peterson

The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.



Instagram: @urban.amish

YouTube: The Urban Amish Show

Podcast: The Urban Amish Show

