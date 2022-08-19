Ep 146: How Soy and Other Toxins Are Destroying Your Health with Dr Anthony Jay

In this episode, Courtenay invites Dr. Anthony Jay to the show primarily to address the immense amount of toxins found in our clothing, products, and food supply. These toxins are contributing to significant health implications including hormonal imbalances, weight gain, and various diseases. And that’s not even the worst part. The worst part is that many of these toxins are promoted and pushed to keep consumers chained to the mercy of Big Pharma– as they say, follow the money! If you’re ready to reclaim your health, then tune into this conversation.



Dr. Anthony Jay is the CEO and President of AJ Consulting Company. He earned a B.A. with a double major in Biology and Theology from Ave Maria University in Naples, FL, where he researched HIV inhibitors. After college, he continued to work with virus (lentivirus) in the context of Alzheimer's disease for the U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs. Next, Dr. Jay earned his Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Boston University School of Medicine, researching fats, hormones, and cholesterol. Dr. Jay has also worked for 3 years as a scientific researcher at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, researching stem cells, epigenetics, and infrared light. Currently, in addition to leading AJCCo, Dr. Jay is a bestselling author of Estrogeneration.



