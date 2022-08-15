Ep 145: How To Empower Your Health Holistically with Ricky Varandas

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of The Ripple Effect Podcast, Ricky Varandas, to the show. They talk about the importance of taking responsibility for your own health, mentally and physically, through exercise and quality foods. Plus how to sift through common wellness myths that have been etched into the mainstream narrative. If you want to create stronger self-discipline, eat for vitality, expand your health education, and find your power in perseverance, then this is the episode for you!



Episode Resources:

The Big Secret documentary: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6011454/

The Perfect Human Diet documentary: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt2014248/

Sugar Coated documentary: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4425138/

Sugar The Bitter Truth documentary: https://robertlustig.com/sugar-the-bitter-truth/

Making a Killing documentary: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt5969714/

The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.: https://www.amazon.com/Body-Keeps-Score-Healing-Trauma/dp/0143127748/ref=sr_1_1_nodl?crid=1K55LVSEWPJN9&keywords=the+body+keeps+the+score&qid=1660315097&sprefix=the+body,aps,365&sr=8-1&dplnkId=668e9495-b15b-400e-9b8c-53709e1a42a5



