Ep 145: How To Empower Your Health Holistically with Ricky Varandas

In this episode, Courtenay invites host of The Ripple Effect Podcast, Ricky Varandas, to the show. They talk about the importance of taking responsibility for your own health, mentally and physically, through exercise and quality foods. Plus how to sift through common wellness myths that have been etched into the mainstream narrative. If you want to create stronger self-discipline, eat for vitality, expand your health education, and find your power in perseverance, then this is the episode for you!
Episode Resources:
The Big Secret documentary: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt6011454/
The Perfect Human Diet documentary: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt2014248/
Sugar Coated documentary: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt4425138/
Sugar The Bitter Truth documentary: https://robertlustig.com/sugar-the-bitter-truth/
Making a Killing documentary: https://m.imdb.com/title/tt5969714/
The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk M.D.: https://www.amazon.com/Body-Keeps-Score-Healing-Trauma/dp/0143127748/ref=sr_1_1_nodl?crid=1K55LVSEWPJN9&keywords=the+body+keeps+the+score&qid=1660315097&sprefix=the+body,aps,365&sr=8-1&dplnkId=668e9495-b15b-400e-9b8c-53709e1a42a5
Connect with Ricky:
Website: https://rickyvarandas.com/
Twitter: @RvTheory6
Instagram: @rvtheory6
—————————————————
Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower. Guest opinions/ statements are not a reflection of the host or podcast. Please note these are conversational dialogues. All statements and opinions are not necessarily meant to be taken as fact. Please do your own research. Thanks for watching!
—————————————————
Follow & Connect with Courtenay:
https://www.courtenayturner.com
Twitter: Courtenay Turner (@CourtenayTurner): https://twitter.com/CourtenayTurner?s=20
Instagram: https://instagram.com/kineticcourtz?utm_medium=copy_link
Telegram: https://t.me/courtenayturnerpodcastcommunity
Read some of her articles:
https://www.truthmatters.biz
—————————————————
Listen to the podcast here!
https://linktr.ee/courtenayturner
—————————————————
Video Edited By Griffo Productions
www.griffoproductions.com
—————————————————
©2022 All Rights Reserved
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe
Ep 145: How To Empower Your Health Holistically with Ricky Varandas
In this episode, Courtenay invites host of The Ripple Effect Podcast, Ricky Varandas, to the show. They talk about the importance of taking responsibility for your own health, mentally and physically, through exercise and quality foods. Plus how to sift through common wellness myths that have been etched into the mainstream narrative. If you want to create stronger self-discipline, eat for vitality, expand your health education, and find your power in perseverance, then this is the episode for you!