Ep 143: What You Don’t Know About The HIV/AIDS Narrative with Sebastien Powell

In this episode, Courtenay invites Sebastien Powell to the show to discuss his investigations of modern-day medical tyranny and deception. Sebastien is a former software engineer turned medical truth warrior, well-known for his opinion pieces on Substack and Twitter. This conversation emphasizes the misinformation regarding HIV/AIDS transmission, germ theory and contagion, plus the manipulation of words to mask potential biowarfare. His insight will inspire you to begin looking into the history of what you’ve been told to accept and discover a new layer of truth that lies beneath it.



Episode Resources:

The Body Keeps The Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D.

What Really Makes You Ill? by Dawn Lester and David Parker

Toxemia: The Basic Cause of Disease by John Tilden



Connect with Sebastien:

Twitter: @sebpowell

Substack: https://sebastienpowell.substack.com

Truth Social: @sebpowell

