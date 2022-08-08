Ep 142: Using Unconstrained Analytics to decode Dialectical Political Warfare Tactics w/Stephen Coughlin

In this episode, Courtenay invites Stephen Coughlin who is attorney, decorated intelligence officer, specialist on Islamic law, and the co-creator Unconstrained Analytics, to discuss the dialectical attacks used in political warfare. The discussion commences with a deep dive into the philosophical history of how the neo- Marxist refined the dialectic, beginning with Plato’s dividing line through the Hegelian, alchemical refinement of Plato & Kant’s dialectic, leading up to Marx. The discussion takes a hard turn to the esoteric, alluding to secrete society initiate references from Plato to recent times, while elucidating concrete, instances of how the “leadership class” takes a dialectical approach to political warfare specifically targeting America, Americans & Judeo-Christian culture.



*Note- It’s a long discussion but one worth listening to in its entirety. Feel free to listen in parts on your time, but I felt there was value in leaving it all as on Ep. While it’s all interrelated, the first 3rd is more of a philosophical historical framework. This isn’t a clear-cut delineation but to give a general overview: The middle discusses esoteric references, semiotics and the “scientistic” cult. The last portion is more tactical and strategic analysis.



To see Stephen’s impressive bio and connect with him:

Website: https://unconstrainedanalytics.org

Purchase The Book: Catastrophic Failure: Blindfolding America in the Face of Jihad

Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_coughlin_dc?s=21&t=pDclU7KnDWJM4Ozta1MBMQ



Episode resources and suggested reading:

Roe v Wade

Dialectic enlightenment, by Max Horkheimer

Plato- Timaeus, Allegory of the Cave, The Symposium

Carl Jung

Abuse of Language Abuse of Power; by Josef Pieper

Being in Time; Martin Heidegger

Das Capital & The Comunist Manifesto; Karl Marx

Club of Rome documents- Limits if Growth & The First Global Revolution

Eros and Civilization & Repressive Tolerance- by, Herbert Marcuse

Science of Logic; Phenomenology of Spirit- by, Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel

Unconstrained Analytics

Rules for Radicals, by Saul Alinsky

America’s Secret Establishment: An introduction to The Order of Skull and Bones, by Anthony Sutton

Novus ōrdō sēclōrum

Solvet et Coagula



