In this episode, Courtenay invites author Cathy O’Brien to the show to talk about her personal experiences of being indoctrinated and abused by MK Ultra as a child, to the empowering and healing work she does today. Cathy explains the interconnectedness between the pedophelia agenda, satanic reversals, and mask mandates that are used to usher in trauma-based mind control tactics (as originated from Hitler). Plus how these traumas can auto-generate across generations, making it more important than ever to raise awareness and promote healing!
Connect with Cathy O’Brien:
Website: https://trance-formation.com/
Purchase The Books: https://trance-formation.com/buy-cathy-obrien-books-official/
Ep 141: Reclaim Free Thought & Spirit with MK Ultra Survivor Cathy O’Brien
