Ep 141: Reclaim Free Thought & Spirit with MK Ultra Survivor Cathy O’Brien

In this episode, Courtenay invites author Cathy O’Brien to the show to talk about her personal experiences of being indoctrinated and abused by MK Ultra as a child, to the empowering and healing work she does today. Cathy explains the interconnectedness between the pedophelia agenda, satanic reversals, and mask mandates that are used to usher in trauma-based mind control tactics (as originated from Hitler). Plus how these traumas can auto-generate across generations, making it more important than ever to raise awareness and promote healing!



Connect with Cathy O’Brien:

Website: https://trance-formation.com/

Purchase The Books: https://trance-formation.com/buy-cathy-obrien-books-official/

