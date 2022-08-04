Ep 140: Pursuit, Perseverance & Preservation of the American Dream with Atilis Gym owner, Ian Smith

In this episode, Courtenay invites Ian Smith to the show to discuss the backstory behind his heroic decision to defy the Covid-19 lockdowns and keep his business open. Ian is the co-owner of Atilis Gym in New Jersey, a soon to be author, and current candidate for Congress. During this conversation he reminds listeners about the true power we hold as the American people and the influence we can have when we begin exercising our own free will. While he encountered many obstacles including tremendous fines and arrests, he attests it was all worth it in the pursuit of freedom.



Connect with Ian Smith:

Website: https://iansmith.phonesites.com/

Twitter: @iansmithfitness

Instagram: @iansmithfitness

Disclaimer: this is intended to be inspiration & entertainment. We aim to inform, inspire & empower.

