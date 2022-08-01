Ep 139: An End to the Upsidedown with Mark Gober

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Mark Gober to the show to discuss the concepts of his books surrounding human consciousness. One of the biggest battles we face today is the hidden agendas (such as mass mind control) behind “well-intentioned” movements. In this philosophical conversation, Courtenay and Mark dive into New Age concepts that coincide with virtue signaling, the spiritual component of consciousness as well as our ability to access it, and the unknown potential of our psyche. This fascinating topic is sure to open your mind to new realms of possibility and individuality as we aim to shift power back into the hands of the people!



Mark Gober is the author of An End to Upside Down Thinking, which was awarded the IPPY award for best science book of 2019. He is also the author of An End to Upside Down Living, An End to Upside Down Liberty, and An End to Upside Down Contact. He is the host of the podcast Where Is My Mind? and additionally serves on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences and the School of Wholeness and Enlightenment. Previously, Gober was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists. Gober graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, where he wrote an award-winning thesis on Daniel Kahneman’s Nobel Prize–winning “Prospect Theory” and was elected a captain of Princeton’s Division I tennis team.



Episode Resources:

Dr. David Hawkins Books

Your Soul’s Plan by Robert Shwartz

https://mises.org



Connect with Mark:

Website: https://markgober.com

Books: https://markgober.com/books/

Podcast: Where Is My Mind?

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe