Ep 138: How Feminism Has Fueled The Trans Movement

In this episode, Courtenay invites author and writer, Rachel Wilson, to the show to share her exceptional work on exposing the true agenda behind feminism. Dating back to the 70’s, research has shown the heavy involvement of MKUltra and the initial rhetoric that has disarmed the qualities of women….under the guise of equality of course, sound familiar? This fluidity of identity has now trailed into the transgender movement (largely ushered in through pornography) and ultiamtely transhumanism. The fascinating parallels Rachel draws upon and how they are designed to weaken humanity are astounding! Tune in to find out more.



Article Rachel Wrote on Substack:



https://rwilson.substack.com/p/mk-ultra-transgenderism-and-feminization?r=tv5om&s=w&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&utm_source=direct



Book: Occult Feminism: The Secret History of Women’s Liberation

