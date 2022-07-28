Courtenay’s Substack

Ep 137: Holistic Solutions for Fear, Disease, & Coercion with Alec Zeck
Now that we’re aware of the darkness that exists in the world, how do we construct a solution? In this episode, Courtenay invites founder of Health Freedom for Humanity, Alec Zeck, to the show to discuss the holistic approach to healing the evils of the world through our own sovereignty. This conversation beautifully threads together the false narratives derived from the pharmaceutical industry, finding a sense of freedom in our own choices, and using this time in history to embody our own personal power independent of outside control or coercion. Alec’s uplifting insight will empower your journey to transcending fear-mongering telesources to find a solution.

Episode Resources:
Law for Mankind
Freedom Law School
A Mind of Your Own by Dr. Kelly Brogan

Connect with Alec Zeck:
Website: https://healthfreedomforhumanity.org/ 
Podcast: Health Freedom for Humanity
