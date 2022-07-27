Ep 136: What They Don’t Want You To Know About the Tobacco Industry with Greg Troutman

In this episode, Courtenay invites former corporate / commercial law attorney turned vape lawyer and advocate, Greg Troutman, to the show. Just as we’ve discovered with other various niches, there’s always an industry narrating a problem just to sell the solution…tobacco being no exception. This conversation dissects the differences between cigarettes and vapes, the beneficial and toxic components of nicotine, and the FDA’s involvement in vape regulations (plus their motive behind it). Once you press play, prepare to follow the money towards what they don’t want you to know!



Episode Resources:

You Don’t Know Nicotine Documentary

A Billion Lives Documentary



Connect with Greg Troutman:

Twitter: @vapelawguy

