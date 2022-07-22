Ep 135: Content Creation + Escaping Conformist Culture with Matthew Raymer

In this episode, Courtenay invites Matthew Raymer to the show to discuss ‘conformist culture’ and his experience in content design…with the twist of battling modern-day censorship. Matthew is the founder of Anomalist Design, Content Safe, and Mechanic Mobile. With degrees in Physics, Mathematics, and Computer Science he is passionate about helping content creators expand their reach with his specialties in software engineering and computational physics. This conversation narrows in on the power of saying “no” to tyrannical mandates and disarming the illusion of elitist power. One such way is to redefine the structure and censorship of current social media outlets. Matthew shares exceptional insight and forward-thinking solutions based on his background and expertise in the industry.



Episode Resources:

The Technological Society by Jacques Ellul

Propaganda by Jacques Ellul

Adam Finnegan Biowarfare: Odyssey

Jay Dyer Books



Connect with Matthew Raymer:

Email: matthew.raymer@anomalist.design

Anomalist Design: anomalistdesign.com

Content Safe: contentsafe.co

Mechanic Mobile?

