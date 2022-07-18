Ep 133: Alex Newman Fighting for Freedom against the Threat of Transhumanism

In this episode, Courtenay invites Alex Newman to the show to talk about the ways in which we can stand up against the rapidly growing transhuman agenda. With the introduction of the neurolink by Musk and open conversations from Klaus and Gates about their plan to manipulate DNA codes and merge with technology, it’s apparent that this isn’t a matter of if, but of when. Alex shares how we can collectively protect our freedom and preserve the beauty of humanity.



Alex Newman is an award-winning international journalist, educator, author and consultant. He’s the president of media and consulting firm, Liberty Sentinel Media, a contributor to World Net Daily, an writer for FreedomProject Media, a foreign correspondent for The New American Magazine, and a contributor to the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief. His writings have been featured in numerous publications across the U.S. and abroad.



Episode Resources:

Homo Deus by Harari

America’s Secret Establishment by Antony Sutton

David Rockefeller: Memoirs by David Rockefeller



Connect with Alex Newman:

Twitter: @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU

The New American

Liberty Sentinel

Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe