Ep 130: The Mental Health Effects of Big Tech, Big Food, and Big Pharma with Dr. Daniel Moore

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes psychologist Dr. Daniel Moore to the show to discuss the causes and remedies for mental health challenges that we see increasing today. As a society that’s addicted to Big Tech, Big Food, and Big Pharma, he shares how many of these empires are significant contributors to disease, gut imbalance, cognitive dysfunction, anxiety, depression, learning disorders, and inflammation. He explains why pharmaceutical treatment isn’t always the answer (despite society’s rhetoric) and how you can take steps to heal holistically.



Dr. Daniel Moore has been a licensed psychologist since 1995. He served for 14 years at Pine Belt Mental Healthcare Resources, went on to practice for the Naval Air Station in Mississippi, and served as a psychologist for the Army shortly after for a brief period of time. He has since decided to open up an independent practice called Your Family Clinic LLC.





