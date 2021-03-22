Ep 13: Maximus Forever Leading the Deplorables | The Courtenay Turner Podcast with Max

Courtenay & Max discuss a myriad of topics ranging from ancient civilizations to, theology to the current sociocultural-political zeitgeist.





Max is a Hιѕpanιc-Aмerιcan, Arcнaeologιѕт, Bodyвυιlder, Marтιal Arтιѕт, Penтecoѕтal Polιтιcal Gυrυ ƁA, MA...I'm into fast cars, music, movies, etc.





He can be found @Maximus_4EVR on Twitter & Gab and Parler @Maximus4EVR. You can support Max’s work here https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MaxRadio?locale.x=en_US





Follow him on social media for notifications on his informative Socratic style seminars (below)!





Max's Upcoming Seminars!





March 26th-27th - Civics Maximus 101: Democracy v Republic.





April 22nd-24th - Samurai v Knight: Medieval Warriors.





April - Weekly Civics Crash Courses.





May 21st-22nd - Civics Maximus 201: Keeping the Republic!





Contact Max for more information!





New episodes of The Courtenay Turner Podcast are available Every Monday on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.



Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices



Get full access to Courtenay’s Substack at courtenayturner.substack.com/subscribe