In this episode, Courtenay welcomes former co-host of Truthzilla and founder of Rebunked, Scott Armstrong, to the show to discuss a wide variety of topics that center around mass mind control. From the censorship and algorithm manipulation of social media, exploiting the handicap for mind control agendas, Charles Lieber’s patent for nanotech, CERN, child sex-trafficking, and Musk’s involvement in the makings of the 4th Revolution, there’s nothing left to wonder. This conversation seamlessly connects the dots from conspiracy to reality.
Episode Resources
Imperium (movie)
Conspiracy of Silence
freedomcells.org/
New Liberation Manifesto
Event on 7/16
Ep 129: Debunked to Rebunked: Validating Conspiracy Theories with Scott Armstrong
