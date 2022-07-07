Ep 128: is Federalism the last Bastion of Hope for Free Will?

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes author Alex Pazdan to the show. They discuss a range of topics spanning capitalism, free market society, taxation, federalism, abortion, and the origin of state and constitutional rights. This insightful conversation emphasizes the power of the people and how the government should solely be a means of representation for the people.



Alex Pazdan is President and Founding Director of Persistent Capital as well as the co-author of Lone Star: Independence. At Persistent Capital he works with financial advisors and RIAs providing models for their clients. He also served as a portfolio manager for Victory Capital Management and VictoryShares ETFs from 2010-2017. Prior, he founded a systemic hedge fund in 2002 which employed quantitative strategies to trade equity, currency, fixed income, and commodity futures contracts.



