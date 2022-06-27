Ep 125: JSlay -ing the Alt Media & overcoming censorship

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Jeremy Slayden (aka JSlay) back to the show for an enticing discussion surrounding censorship, undercover operatives, and consequences for challenging the narrative with healthy debate. They both discuss interesting trends they’ve seen personally and professionally, and the impact this mass mind control censorship has had on others in the industry. If you’ve been noticing suspicious behaviors on your own social platforms in an effort to reveal truth, then this is the conversation to tune into!



Jeremy Slayden is a former All-American Athlete of Georgia Tech and professional baseball player with the Philadelphia Phillies. He’s now a successful entrepreneur and founder of JSLAY: Made in the USA. His mission is to bring authentic, compelling content that educates and inspires. From conservative political commentary, optimizing performance, or dealing with loss and addiction, listeners can find a little bit of everything.



Connect with JSlay:

Rumble: JSlayUSA

Instagram:@jslayusa

Website: https://jslayusa.com

Podcast: JSlay Made in the USA Podcast

