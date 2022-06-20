Ep 122: Mandates = The Gateway to Communism with Leigh Dundas

In this episode, Courtenay welcomes Human Rights Attorney, Leigh Dundas, to the show to discuss the dangers of mandates. With a maternal ancestral line that traces back to escaping Communist Eastern Europe last century, Leigh has an innate sense of activism. She’s been fighting against the communist agenda since the start of 2020 (and well before). In this conversation, she points out how pets are being treated better than children and how mask mandates are leading to critical brain damage in some cases. She draws upon parallels to Nazi Germany that should be horrifying to any American. Lastly, she leaves listeners with the power of hope and how to take a stand today!



